WATCH LIVE: Small Town Big Showdown boxing match

FLORESVILLE, Texas - Boxing is coming to Floresville tonight. "Small Town Big Showdown" presented by TMB & PRB Entertainment, will open it's doors at 6 p.m. at the Floresville Event Center.

The main event will feature a 10-round bout between bantamweights Jose Elizondo, who is from Mexico, and San Antonio's own Felipe Castaneda, who is fighting for the first time since 2015.

"I'm excited and I can't wait," said Castaneda Friday before the weigh-in. "I haven't fought in almost four years but I don't have any nervousness. The guy (Elizondo) is pretty good and tough but I've faced tougher opponents. I know I can't sleep on no one though."

The undercard feature's an 18-year-old high schooler named Ricky Medina. The Lanier High School senior is already 2-0 professionally with two knockouts. Medina will face 17-year-old Nuevo Laredo's Jose Casiano who is 1-0-1.

"Feels great to have this fight near my hometown," said Medina. "Everyone is going to be there and our camp was great. I'm feeling great and ready for anything. I want to come out with the win and continue to get my name out there."

Another fighter to be featured on the undercard is 18-year-old Gregory Morales, a Jefferson High School senior who is 5-0 with 3 knockouts. He's returning to the ring after breaking his hand while sparring six months ago.

"It's all very exciting and it feels good to be back," said Morales. "I feel strong and it feels like I'm new. I'm ready to go Saturday night."

Morales will face 26-year-old Gelacio Cruz, a fighter from McAllen who has a 2-5-2 record with 1 knockout.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 and 210-322-9974.

This fight will air on KSAT-TV using a Roku, Amazon, Apple TV and KSAT.com.

