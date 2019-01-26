WATCH LIVE: Student teams design, build, code robots

Student teams are facing off Saturday morning for the FIRST Tech Challenge PentaPlex League Championship.

The student teams will design, build, code and operate Android smartphone controlled robots. The robots will then compete in an alliance format.

"While developing their STEM skills and mastering basic engineering principles, students learn the value of persistence, innovation, and teamwork," a news release says of the event.

The competition, which is hosted and sponsored by RACKSPACE, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

