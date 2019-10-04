WATCH LIVE: Update on SAPD officer injured while directing traffic after BCSO chase, crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police chief William McManus will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday to provide an update on an officer who was injured Thursday evening.

The officer was directing traffic following a chase involving Bexar County Sheriff's deputies and two men in a truck when he was struck by a vehicle.

The officer's leg was pinned between two vehicles. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center where he had surgery Thursday night.

The 11-year veteran works out of the East Patrol Substation.

