WATCH LIVE: UTSA/UIW pep rally on River Walk

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas San Antonio and the University of the Incarnate Word will meet on the gridiron for the first time this Saturday.

And to mark the gridiron first, the two schools will celebrate the event with a river parade and pep rally along the River Walk on Thursday called The Hometown Showdown.

Barges carrying the football teams, bands, cheerleaders and dignitaries from both schools will float the river, culminating with a pep rally at the Arneson River Theater that will include speakers from both institutions and football programs.

The river parade will begin at the International Center near the South St. Mary's St. Bridge and float clockwise along the River to the Arneson River Theatre, where the rally will be held.

The event is free and fans are invited to cheer on the squads along the River Walk and at the Arneson River Theater.

