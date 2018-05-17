Ex-Bandidos leaders guilty of all charges in racketeering trial

SAN ANTONIO - A verdict was reached on Thursday in the racketeering trial of two former Bandidos leaders.

After two days of deliberations, a San Antonio jury found ex-Bandidos leaders Jeffrey Fay Pike and John Xavier Portillo guilty of all charges they faced.

Pike, 62, was the former president of the biker gang while Portillo, 58, was the ex-vice president.

Both men were arrested during raids on Jan. 6, 2016.

They faced several charges related to racketeering, drug dealing, extortion and murder.

Federal prosecutors said Portillo's sentencing will be on Sept. 24 and Pike's sentencing on Oct.1.

Stay with KSAT 12 for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.