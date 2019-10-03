Watch live: Your questions answered about Precinct 2 constable turmoil

SAN ANTONIO - For the past several months, Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela has been the subject of investigations by KSAT 12 Defenders.

Now, the county is moving forward with their plan to replace the embattled constable after she triggered her automatic resignation through a state resign-to-run law. Barrientes Vela is challenging the county's plan, and a hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Barrientes Vela's removal stems from comments Barrientes Vela made last week announcing her plans to run for Bexar County sheriff in 2020. She made the comments on camera to a KSAT 12 reporter as federal agents raided her county office.

The state law is meant to prevent elected officials from declaring a run for another office if they have more than 13 months left in their current term. If they do so, they forfeit their current seat. Barrientes Vela has 15 months left in her term.

On Wednesday, Bexar County commissioners selected Leticia Vasquez, a 25-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office as Barrientes Vela's replacement.

