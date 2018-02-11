WATCH: Man doesn't take any chances when delivering items to sister suffering from flu

NEW ORLEANS - In the midst of a record-breaking flu season, many are taking extra precautions so as to not get sick.

One Louisiana man took it a step further after his sister, Augusta Stewart, told him she had the flu and would be coming by to pick something up.

Stewart's brother, clad in a breathing guard, hoodie, oven mitts, sweatpants and boots, delivered her items to her in a hilarious, but safe way and Stewart caught the whole thing on camera.

At the beginning of the video, Stewart can be heard saying "some people will just always be extra," as her brother emerges from the garage with her items in a grocery bag, strung on the tip of a broom stick.

Stewart's brother is seen inching toward the car hesitantly as she asks her brother "why?"

The video, uploaded on Feb. 2, has been viewed more than 3 million times and has been shared more than 51,000 times.

Stewart told KSAT.com it was just a cough and that she has recovered from her illness.

