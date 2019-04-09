WATCH: Man takes camel into PetSmart for an adventure

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Customers at a PetSmart in Michigan got quite a surprise Sunday when they saw Jeffery the camel walking around the store.

Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo posted a video of Jeffery and his trainer heading into the store so Jeffery could get weighed.

Jeffery's adorable adventure has been viewed more than 113,000 times.

"The trainer was helping with Jeffrey's skills on riding in the trailer so we could safely transport him to a large industrial scale to have him weighed," said Jenny Ferels, Brand Ambassador at Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo, according to WDIV.

Watch Jeffery's adventure below:

Click here if you're having trouble viewing the video.

Read the original story on WDIV here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.