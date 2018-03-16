Watch new Marvel trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War'

SAN ANTONIO - Marvel Studios just released the new trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” and it looks awesome.

It’s already trending on social media and has nearly a half-million views in just a few short hours.

The movie is slated to hit theaters April 27 but tickets are already on sale at some San Antonio theater locations with movie times as early as April 26.

Watch the trailer below:

