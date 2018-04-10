WATCH NOW: KSAT 12 News at Noon

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon.

What's Trending

11 places to get away in the Texas Hill Country

We're expecting beautiful weather this weekend. Might want to plan a day trip!

This could be why our eyebrows evolved

If we could meet our human ancestors from hundreds of thousands of years ago and have a conversation with them, we might think they were angry and aggressive -- just by looking at their eyebrows.

Documents detail how Austin bomber plotted attacks on unsuspecting residents

Federal documents released Monday provide a clearer picture of how the Austin bomber carried out his attacks and how authorities connected him to the explosives that killed two and wounded four others.

Today's Headlines

Man's body found in parking lot near old Graham Central Station

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot near old Graham Central Station early Tuesday morning.

Area students take STAAR test on Tuesday

It's testing time once again for students across the area as they take the STAAR test on Tuesday.

