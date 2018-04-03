WATCH: Police officer breaks it down in hilarious Easter dance battle

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee - Video of a Chattanooga police officer is drawing praise from people on Facebook.

Officer Michael Ampthor was caught on camera doing the "stanky leg" in a dance battle ahead of a community Easter event. Ampthor even got the Easter bunny to join in.

"This brought tears of joy to my eyes to see the love and respect embraced from cop to community and community to cop," one person commented on the viral video. "This is community policing and interacting."

The video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

