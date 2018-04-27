WATCH: Sanitation truck catches fire

SAN ANTONIO - A sanitation truck caught fire Friday afternoon at the Army Residence Community on the city's Northeast Side.

According to Grace Newton, ARC director of communications, the fire started in the engine compartment and quickly engulfed the truck.

The driver smelled smoke, stopped the vehicle and quickly got out, Newton said.

ARC groundskeepers tried to put out the fire with extinguishers but the fire department had to be called out to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the fire at 7400 Crestway.

