WATCH LIVE: Skybox Sports hosts women's lightweight world title

SAN ANTONIO - Skybox Sports on Saturday will host a women's main event for the lightweight boxing world title, a first for San Antonio.

Competing for the world title are Ayanna "La Asesina" Vasquez and Mandy Fuentes. Daniel "The Beast" Baiz will be the co-main event.

Other fighters include Marcus McPeters, Henry "World Star" Arredondo, Richard Medina, George Ramos, Parker Reid, Raul Molina, Joey Saenz, Michael Haynes, Vaughn Parham, Greg Richter, Joe Eli Hernandez and Israel Ibarra.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. in the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium, located at 901 North Loop 1604 West.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.