WATCH: This Girl Scout's cookie jingle has been viewed more than 3.7 million times

DULUTH, Georgia - Video of a Georgia Girl Scout and her father singing a Girl Scout cookie-themed remix of Childish Gambino's "Redbone" is going viral.

Seymore Harrison Jr. uploaded the video last week and to his and his 6-year-old daughter Charity's surprise, the video has helped her shatter her initial goal to sell 1,300 boxes cookies, and her new goal to sell 2,500 boxes.

“She did this, I just wanted to be supportive,” Harrison told ABC News. “It was just a song that we both like and she decided to put cookies in the song...We are so surprised. We had no idea it would go that far."

According to her online cookie sales profile, Charity is now aiming to sell 5,000 boxes. As of Sunday afternoon, she was about 1,200 boxes away. Harrison told ABC News on Friday that more than 300 of the boxes that were purchased were donated to the military.

Harrison's video has been viewed nearly 4 million times in under a week.

Harrison told ABC News Charity is loving all of the positive feedback that she's been receiving.

