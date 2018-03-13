WATCH: Time-lapse shows SA Zoo-themed transformation of VIA bus stop

SAN ANTONIO - On Tuesday, the San Antonio Zoo and VIA Metropolitan Transit unveiled the one-of-a-kind transformation made to VIA bus shelters located near the zoo.

The custom-designed VIA bus shelters are located on St. Mary's Street and Tuleta Drive near the zoo and connect visitors to the Broadway corridor and Will Smith Zoo School.

The renovation is part of VIA’s ongoing passenger amenities improvement program, which aims to make improvements to more than 1,000 bus stops. The zoo-themed stop brings the total number of sheltered stops in the VIA service area to more than 2,250, accounting for 95 percent of boarding sites.

SEE A BEFORE AND AFTER SLIDER

