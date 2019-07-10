WATCH: Video shows dozens of people looting, wreaking havoc in Walgreens, police say

Police in Philadelphia released surveillance video capturing the chaotic scene inside a Walgreens that they said approximately 60 people stormed and looted on the Fourth of July.

Video shows a large group of people running into the store, some knocking merchandise off shelves and others throwing products at store employees.

Some of the individuals are later seen running out of the store without paying for their merchandise.

Police in Philadelphia are asking the public to send in any information they may have about the crime and the people involved.

