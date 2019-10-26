Watch wiener dog races from Dachtoberfest in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Check out the senior weiner dog race from Dachtoberfest at Retama Park Race Track.

Dachshunds showed up to the track Saturday morning with their owners for canine costume contests, races, a carnival and food trucks.

Speedy weenies of all shapes and sizes competed for top dog in their respective categories:

Mini - Up to 11 pounds

Tweenie - 11 to 17 pounds

Standard - 17 pounds and above

Senior - 10 years old and above

Turtle - Dogs with disabilities

Proceeds from Dachtoberfest benefit the Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas (DDRTX).

Because of the popularity of the dachshund breed, DDRTX is vital to assisting dachshunds that have been abandoned, turned in to shelters, and surrendered by their owners. In the last five years, DDRTX has rescued more than 950 dogs, according to the non-profit's website.

