Watch wiener dog races this weekend in San Antonio at Dachtoberfest

SAN ANTONIO - Retama Park Race Track is hosting Dachtoberfest this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dachshunds will race on the track, and there will be costume contests for canines, kids and adults.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas.

Admission will be $3, and parking is free at this family-friendly event.

Food trucks and vendors will be on-hand as well for a little holiday shopping or food craving fixes.

Want to register your speedy weenie? Click here to view race rules and registration requirements.

See you at the races!

