Water heater explosion leads to fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters spent Thursday evening fighting a fire on the city's South Side.

The fire department was called to a fire in the 600 block of Escalon Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The residents of the home told them that they heard a water heater explode shortly before the flames spread through the home.

The fire caused heavy damage throughout the home, firefighters said.

All 12 residents got out of the home safely, but two were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

