Water heater fire damages home on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A water heater fire damaged an East Side home early Monday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just before 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Hammond Avenue, not far from S. New Braunfels Avenue and Rigsby Avenue.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started in the water heater and that the fire was contained to a utility room.

Firefighters were originally worried about burglar bars on the door, but they turned out not to be a problem.

Everyone inside got out safely. No one was hurt.

