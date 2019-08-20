Water main break affects traffic on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - It wasn't rain, but there was a bunch of water on the roadway Tuesday afternoon on the city's North Side.

A contractor for SAWS was working near a 36-inch water main for the Vista Ridge integration line when heavy machinery hit it, spilling water all over near Highway 281 and Nakoma, a SAWS spokeswoman said.

SAWS was able to stop the break, but not before slowing down traffic for a while.

Three nearby businesses were affected, SAWS said.

Crews were also able to stabilize the tank supplying water to the area, SAWS said.

