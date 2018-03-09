We can't make this up, East Texas police searching for man called 'Stinky Butt'

Jacksonville, TEXAS - This is not a joke: A man called "Stinky Butt' is on the run in east Texas.

According to authorities in Jacksonville, Texas, the wanted felon, whose real name is Drayshadrian Hunter, is wanted on several warrants from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 903-586-7867.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

