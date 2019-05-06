News

Weapon-toting juvenile attempts to take child's bike, police say

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - A boy is in custody after he allegedly showed a weapon while trying to take another juvenile's bike Sunday.

Authorities were called to the 4330 block of Tallulah Drive around 6 p.m. after the victim told his parents what happened, police said.

According to police, the boy attempted to take the juvenile's bike and pulled out what appeared to be a handgun. The child with the bike took off after the juvenile displayed the weapon, police said.

Authorities said they apprehended the would-be thief and found what appeared to be a firearm. Officers are waiting for crime scene investigators to confirm whether it is in fact a handgun.

