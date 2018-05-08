News

Wedding bouncy castles are new, must-have wedding item

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

A Wedding Wonderland

UNITED KINGDOM - A Wedding Wonderland, a U.K. company, is trending on social media for its unique wedding offering --bouncy castles.

The website lists the bespoke bouncy castles as unique additions to weddings and great backdrops for photos.

The bouncy castles are white and decorated with the clients’ choice of design. 

There is no word yet on any local companies offering an all-white, wedding day bouncy castle, but it looks like there's a market for it!

View the company website here.

