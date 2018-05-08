Wedding bouncy castles are new, must-have wedding item

UNITED KINGDOM - A Wedding Wonderland, a U.K. company, is trending on social media for its unique wedding offering --bouncy castles.

The website lists the bespoke bouncy castles as unique additions to weddings and great backdrops for photos.

The bouncy castles are white and decorated with the clients’ choice of design.

There is no word yet on any local companies offering an all-white, wedding day bouncy castle, but it looks like there's a market for it!

View the company website here.

Dear future wife, whoever you may be,

We are getting a bouncy castle for our wedding.

Just fyi.

(This is a legit thing and I LOVE IT.) — 🦇WooBatty🦇 (@LadyMarvolo) May 8, 2018

RIGHT?! These are a game changer. Tux for the wedding, athletic attire for the reception. Because I will probably be spending the rest of my night in the bouncy castle — RYAN McMANUS (@RyanFLTL) May 8, 2018

Adding a bouncy castle to my wedding because bouncy castle — Clio (@cliophis) May 7, 2018

"You can now have a bouncy castle at your wedding reception, but would you?"

um yes what kind of question is that. — local bat 🦇 (@szarburus) May 6, 2018

Just saw an ad for a wedding themed bouncy castle

*Orders it*

... *Buys own engagement ring* — Megan Froats (@mfroats92) May 5, 2018

I really really really really really really really really really really want a bouncy castle at our wedding — EAU DE RÉSISTANCE (@ladyelata) May 2, 2018

just saw a wedding themed bouncy castle. guess what was added to my pinterest board — Abriya (@pinchemutt) May 7, 2018

