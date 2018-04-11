SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday is National Pet Day!

No matter what kind of pet you have, today is for you.

Check out some tweets about #NationalPetDay below:

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

It's #NationalPetDay. Obviously the best day of the year 💘 Let's see your pet pics! LM HQ x pic.twitter.com/60HgLsV4Zh — Little Mix (@LittleMix) April 11, 2018

