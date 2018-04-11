SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday is National Pet Day!
No matter what kind of pet you have, today is for you.
San Antonio makes list of best places to live in U.S., Austin No. 1
Check out some tweets about #NationalPetDay below:
This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018
It's #NationalPetDay. Obviously the best day of the year 💘 Let's see your pet pics! LM HQ x pic.twitter.com/60HgLsV4Zh — Little Mix (@LittleMix) April 11, 2018
I’ve just informed Ronnie that’s it’s #NationalPetDay 😺
He’s wondering if that means extra dinner? #MaineCoon#CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/yL0vgrhpJ1 — Barrington Mole (@BarringtonMole) April 11, 2018
Meet our KS mascot, Puck ! 🐶 #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/C9stVlkWy9 — Kicking Sunrise (@KickingSunrise) April 11, 2018
Happy #NationalPetDay from Captain, a very good dog. pic.twitter.com/DCb4IcwOyS — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 11, 2018
Love is a four-legged word #NationalPetDay 🐾 pic.twitter.com/KdQBbDS0Xw — Marilyn Monroe (@MarilynMonroe) April 11, 2018
Cheer up. It’s #NationalPetDay. pic.twitter.com/SqQZ24QCi6 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) April 11, 2018
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.