Weekend Traffic Alert: Redland Road/U.S. 281 closes Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - With construction continues this weekend on U.S. 281 and Loop 1604, a roadway closure may be a little hard to navigate.

The closure will affect Redland Road at U.S. 281 on Saturday from 2 a.m. until 7 p.m.

UPDATE on US 281/Loop 1604 construction for this weekend. We had a change for the closure this coming weekend. Here's the latest: https://t.co/ZPOJsdrCEk — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) July 19, 2018

On the Loop 1604 westbound frontage road from Gold Canyon Drive to U.S. 281 that includes the following detour: taking a double left at Gold Canyon Drive, taking a double left a Redland Road, using the Redland Road entrance ramp, using Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp, taking the turnaround at Stone Oak Parkway and taking the turnaround at U.S. 281.

Sound confusing? Here's a photo to help you out, or just stay away from the area.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.