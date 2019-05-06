Well-known, influential San Antonio developer dies at 59

SAN ANTONIO - Dan Markson, a well-known and influential San Antonio developer, has died at the age of 59.

Markson was the Executive Vice President of Development for The NRP group and cofounder of the Texas office of The NRP Group in 2003.

The NRP Group announced his passing on Sunday. A cause of death was not provided.

“Our sympathy and prayers are with Dan’s family which he valued above all things. Dan leaves behind his four-year-old son, Maury, the love of his life. This is also an indescribable loss to NRP and a profound loss to the affordable housing industry overall. Dan delivered 30-years of unmatched creative leadership in affordable housing development and spearheaded the creation of over 20,000+ apartment homes that changed the lives of families across Michigan, Florida, Louisiana, and in the past 16-years, over 17,000 apartment homes in Texas alone,” J. David Heller, NRP Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

Markson was one of the driving forces behind the redevelopment of the San Juan Homes to the construction and building of the Cevallos Lofts and Tobin Lofts and San Antonio College.

“Dan’s efforts in San Antonio have changed the face of our city,” said Texas State Sen. Jose Menendez in a statement. “All of these residential communities have provided the foundation for greater public and private investment which has led to more high quality, sustainable, affordable communities that have strengthened the neighborhoods in which they are found.”

It’s hard to believe that Dan Markson is no longer with us. He had a great heart & commitment to building quality, safe, affordable housing where families can raise a family well. I’ll never forget his compassion for children & those less fortunate. #TXLege https://t.co/mwZ4Z7MQvt — José Menéndez (@Menendez4Texas) May 6, 2019

KSAT interviewed Markson on several occasions as he took part in the redevelopment of the Big Tex Grain Company site, the construction of new housing developments on Broadway and a mixed-use property at Brooks City-Base.

Markson was also involved with builders associations and housing committees across the San Antonio area.

He was also an avid supporter for the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy & Educational Foundation.

According to the release, Markson’s funeral and service was held Monday morning at the Temple Beth-El Memorial Park.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dan Markson, Executive Vice President of Development for The NRP group. Our sympathy and prayers are with Dan’s family which he valued above all things. This is an indescribable loss to NRP. https://t.co/kWTTfHL8FW pic.twitter.com/KKH9fzFO2c — The NRP Group (@NRPGroup) May 6, 2019

