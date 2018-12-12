'Well-loved' South San theater arts teacher killed in crash, district officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A South San High School teacher was killed in a car crash Monday, a day before she was set to help with the district's winter concert.

A spokesperson with the South San Independent School District said Tuesday night's winter concert has been rescheduled after learning about the death of Kylee Martin.

The spokesperson said Martin, who was in her first year with the district as a theater arts teacher, was "well-loved" by her peers and students.

After learning of the devastating news, South San ISD said it was rescheduling the winter concert for Dec. 18 in Martin's honor. A new time has not yet been set.

Martin was highly involved at South San HS, creating this year's "Holiday Follies" toy drive for the school.

Martin was always found in the school's auditorium and passionate about theater arts, the district spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT 12 on-air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.