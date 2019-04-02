West Side apartment fire displaces largest group of people in over a year, Red Cross says

SAN ANTONIO - About 50 people were left without a home after a massive fire took out a whole building at the Marbach Park apartment complex on the West Side of San Antonio. It is the highest number of displacements the local Red Cross has seen for an apartment fire in more than a year.

First came survival.

"Smoke was all through the unit. Thank God we're alive," resident Annette Gomez said.

Every person and pet made it out alive.

After the flames and smoke were gone, people like Gomez realized, so were their homes and belongings.

"Everything that we worked for, it burned everything down," Gomez said in tears.

All 16 units were destroyed in the building where the fire started on the second floor.

The Red Cross rushed in to help, serving 50 people all at once. It was a bigger task than usual.

With that many displacements, the Red Cross would typically have to open a temporary shelter, but thankfully this time there was another option.

"The property management is either putting them in other units or a hotel, so we're very fortunate for that," said Michael Vela, executive director of the Greater San Antonio Red Cross.

That was also welcome news because the Red Cross has been busier than usual, responding to 17 house fires in just two weeks, several of them fatal.

"It does deplete our supplies, but thankfully, donors help us with that. Plus, with so many instances of home fires in such a short period of time, it will exhaust our Disaster Action Team at times, so we're always looking for new volunteers to get involved and to get trained," Vela said.

The team members sat in disaster response vans, meeting for about 30 minutes with each family and taking care of all their specific needs.

Every resident affected by the fire got a bag of supplies, which included bare necessities such as a blanket, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and other items.

Volunteers also connect them to long-term services, including physical and mental health care.

Firefighters were also able to bring a little peace and relief to some residents.

Once they put the flames out, crews went back into some of the units and recovered some keepsakes that made it through the fire. One firefighter was able to return military memorabilia for an active duty service member who lost his home in the fire.

If you want to further help people by volunteering or donating to the local Red Cross, you can find more information on its website. All the money donated stays in the greater San Antonio area.

