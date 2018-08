SAN ANTONIO - A family on the West Side believes a recent storm is to blame for a fire that started in their home.

Crews responded to the house fire just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on West Salinas Street, not far from West Commerce Street.

Family members told firefighters the home’s breakers started tripping after the last lightning storm.

Everyone was able to get out of the home before crews arrived.

The Red Cross will help the family.

