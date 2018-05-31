West Side family displaced after fallen lamp causes house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side family has been displaced from their home following a late-night house fire, San Antonio firefighters said Thursday.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Westville Drive, which is located not far from West Military Drive and Marbach Road.

Firefighters said the fire was originally caused by a lamp that had fallen onto a mattress. The woman who lives at the home said she thought she had put the fire out.

The fire however ripped through the back of the home causing roughly $40,000 worth of damage, fire officials said.

The woman and her four children made it out successfully and were not hurt.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

