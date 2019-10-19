West side home sustains heavy damage in overnight fire

SAN ANTONIO - Arson investigators have been called to investigate a fire at a West side home.

Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Westleaf Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Crews found flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Officials say the home sustained heavy damage before firefighters were able to get control of the flames.

No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

Damages to the home are estimated around $40,000.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.