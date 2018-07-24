West Side hotel evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO - Guests at a West Side hotel were evacuated early Tuesday morning due to a carbon monoxide leak, San Antonio firefighters said.

The call was reported just before 2 a.m. at the Comfort Suites near SeaWorld, which is located in the 8000 block of Alamo Downs Parkway near Loop 410 and Culebra Road.

Firefighters said they originally received a call for a sick party and thought it was food poisoning until they saw the volume of people affected. They took a carbon monoxide reading and determined it was a leaking pipe, firefighters said.

The entire hotel was evacuated and 12 people were taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Four people received oxygen at the scene.

Authorities said they ventilated the entire building and are working to air out the hotel. Hazmat teams have gone room to room to check levels. Guests soon will be let back in, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Told the entire hotel was evacuated, but it is now safe. @SATXFire hazmat teams have gone room to room to check levels and say it is now safe to return. pic.twitter.com/4D8BroXwuw — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 24, 2018

