West Side man asks for help in finding lost scooter

SAN ANTONIO -

A West Side man hopes the public can help identify the two men seen carrying away his mobility scooter.

Pedro Gomez has suffered from neuromuscular scoliosis since birth, and he uses a scooter to not only to get around easier, but to be able to leave his home.

“I use it basically because it's a mobility scooter and I’m not mobile without it,” he said.

On July 9 his home security system captured two men carrying away his scooter, he left it charging on his front porch on Texas Avenue near Zarzamora.

“I just hope whoever took it finds it in their heart to bring it back. I really, really need it,” he said.

The police report says one suspect was seen walking up around 5 a.m. unplugging the scooter and taking off with the plug. About an hour later the suspect came back with another man and they carried away the scooter together. One of the suspects had a Tecate soccer type jersey, Gomez says it’s pretty distinct.

He’s lived in that neighborhood for four decades and says he’s never had anyone steal from him. He often brings the scooter inside his home, but he needs help to do so because he can’t lift heavy items.

He’s working with his insurance company to replace the scooter but he hopes someone recognizes the suspects and can help police track them down.



