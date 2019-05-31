West Side man honored after decades of playing, teaching conjunto music

SAN ANTONIO - A musician on the West Side has been honored after decades of playing music and teaching kids about conjunto music.

Lorenzo Martinez was recently inducted into the Conjunto Hall of Fame.

"I can't believe it. I can't believe it," Martinez said.

Martinez grew up hearing music all around him on the west side, in the heart and soul of San Antonio's conjunto scene.

“When I saw the people dancing, they were all dancing happy and that makes me happy, too," Martinez said.

Martinez mastered the accordion by listening to and learning from the older generation of musicians.

"I played in all the little clubs in San Antonio," Martinez said.

Lorenzo played with several conjunto groups and after years of success, he wanted to pass on his gift and knowledge.

"I get choked when I see them and talking on the microphone, performing," Martinez said.

Martinez began teaching at the Conjunto Heritage Taller about 17 years ago, a nonprofit organization that teaches people how to play conjunto music.

"He's very skilled as a teacher. He has a lot of patience with the kids," Rachel Martinez, student, said.

