West Side store owner accused of abusing food stamp program

SAN ANTONIO - A West Side store owner has been arrested in connection with what state investigators believe was a scheme to defraud the food stamp program.

An arrest warrant affidavit said an informant working for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission had been watching Khair Abdel -Aziz, 49, and noticed the violations on two separate dates last January.

Abdel-Aziz is the owner/operator of Texas Meat Market, #2 on Culebra Road, the affidavit said.

RELATED: 2 suspects in custody following more than 10-hour standoff at Southtown hotel

RELATED: Man accused of repeatedly beating autistic teen

It said he was observed allowing recipients of SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to use their benefits to pay off personal debts which they owed to him.

They said Abdel-Aziz collected on more than $3,100 in debt that way.

The SNAP program was designed to help recipients afford the basics, such as bread and milk.

Abdel-Aziz was arrested Thursday on charges of money laundering, credit card abuse and illegal transactions involving food coupons.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.