Eastbound lanes of Highway 151 at Military re-opened after fatal wrong-way accident

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: Hazmat crews will have to drain paint truck before flipping it back over.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 151 have re-opened. Westbound lanes remain closed.

Traffic is being diverted to the access roads around the accident near Military.

PREVIOUSLY: San Antonio police say both sides of Highway 151 are shut down at Military Drive due to a fatal accident.

Police said westbound traffic is being diverted at Hunt Lane and let back on after Military.

Investigators said a woman driving in a white truck struck another a paint truck head-on, killing her. They said that driver was driving the wrong way on Highway 151.

A passenger was in the truck at the time of the crash, investigators said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, as was the driver of the utility vehicle. Their conditions are not known.

