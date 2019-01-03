Wet conditions likely played role in multiple crashes on Wurzbach Parkway

SAN ANTONIO - Wet conditions are believed to be the cause of several accidents on Wurzbach Parkway early Thursday morning.

A total of six crashes were reported by police within a one mile stretch of the road, found between Wetmore Road and Nacogdoches Road on the city's Northeast Side.

Police said the crashes were in both the east and westbound lanes and that one of the crashes even took out a chunk of the guardrail. At this time it is unclear if anyone was injured in any of the crashes.

On Wednesday, there were also six crashes reported near the same stretch of the highway, police said.

