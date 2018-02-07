'We've got a deer season, we don't have a flu season,' Texas televangelist says

SAN ANTONIO - Despite more than 2,800 flu/pneumonia-related deaths already reported just in Texas alone from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31, Fort Worth-based Gloria Copeland claims there is no such thing as the flu season.

In a video posted to the Kenneth Copeland Ministries’ Facebook page, Copeland told followers not to be “frightened” by the flu epidemic that is sweeping the nation.

“Well, listen partners. We don’t have a flu season. We got a duck season, a deer season, we don’t have a flu season,” Copeland said. “We’ve already had our shot, he (Jesus Christ) bore our sicknesses and carried our diseases.”

Using a verse from the Bible to make her point, Copeland said followers were already healed by Jesus’ stripes, but for those who are dealing with the flu, she prayed for them.

“Jesus himself gave us the flu shot. He redeemed us from the curse of flu. And we receive it and we take it, and we are healed by his stripes. Amen?” Copeland said.

Copeland ended the video with words of encouragement in defeating the deadly virus for followers, sharing to “get on the word (and) stay on the word.”

“Just keep saying that, ‘I’ll never have the flu. I’ll never have the flu,’” she said. “Put words -- inoculate yourself with the word of God."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu season may be past its peak, but there are still “many more weeks to come.”

The CDC said laboratory testing has confirmed thousands of people across the country have been hospitalized from Oct. 1 to Jan. 20, with 41.9 hospitalizations for every 100,000 people.

KSAT 12 invited a San Antonio doctor on its KSAT.com live stream to answer flu-related questions and discuss how to successfully fight the flu.

