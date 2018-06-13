What-a-bummer: Whataburger pulls white buns from stores

SAN ANTONIO - Just one day after In-N-Out pulled its buns from stores, Whataburger is following suit.

Whataburger officials released a statement that reads, in part: "We voluntarily removed white buns and Texas Toast from some of our restaurants in the DFW area, East and West Texas, Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas because of a quality issue with one of our suppliers."

Thankfully, the issue doesn’t affect San Antonio stores.

Officials with the burger chain clarified in the statement that the buns didn’t pose a health risk and that the issue was with the flavor, which was caused by uan imbalance in the yeast.

"We understand this is frustrating to our loyal customers and apologize to those impacted by the shortage. We’re happy to make any burger or sandwich using a wheat bun, flour tortilla or bun-less on a platter at no extra charge,” said a Whataburger spokesperson.

Earlier this week, California burger chain In-N-Out temporarily closed due to the quality of hamburger buns.

Earlier this week, California burger chain In-N-Out temporarily closed due to the quality of hamburger buns.

