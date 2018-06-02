'What are the odds?': Sister of teen killed in diving accident gets graduation miracle

NEW BRAUNFELS - Cap and gown donation at New Braunfels High School is an optional tradition seniors partake in -- It's a tradition Jennie Hughes didn't know her son participated in until her daughter, Lexi Hughes, graduated three years later.

Jennie said the past few years have been tough for her family as they grappled with the loss of her son Bryce Hughes. Bryce died in a diving accident in July 2016, when he jumped into the San Marcos River and never resurfaced.

Like most siblings, Jennie said Bryce and Lexi fought growing up, but had become close as teens.

Lexi was entering her junior year when Bryce died. Jennie said her son's death hit her daughter hard and Lexi's soccer teammates at New Braunfels High School made every effort to help Lexi pay tribute to Bryce.

As Lexi's teammate, Tory Hudgens developed a special understanding of the relationship Lexi and Bryce had. When Tory and Lexi graduated Thursday night, Tory was given an unexpected opportunity to surprise Lexi.

During the graduation ceremony, Tory noticed a classmate wearing a cap that Bryce's name scrawled on the interior, along with Bryce's phone number.

It was the cap Bryce had worn and tossed during his ceremony three years prior and never claimed. Thus, it was donated for future graduating classes to use.

Tory immediately traded her classmate graduation caps and told Lexi that she had a surprise for her after the ceremony. It was a surprise that Jennie said she and her family needed.

"Graduation was hard," Jennie said via phone Friday night. "Every small step is hard when you lose a child. I'm thinking, 'Man, the last time I was going through pictures for one of my kids was for Bryce's funeral.'"

After the graduation ceremony, Tory presented the hat to Lexi and her family, sparking a whirlwind of emotions in Jennie and her family.

"My daughter just fell apart," Jennie said. "What are the odds? Our son died almost two years ago and it was just amazing."

Jennie said she had recently been reminded of Bryce's graduation because of Facebook memories. Many of her friends commented on the old photos, saying they would keep her in their prayers.

"I have received so many comments, text messages and calls, and I know we were just covered in prayer," Jennie said. "Last night was just a culmination of that. I can't tell you how much it blessed my daughter and it blessed our family."

Jennie said while it could've been anyone that found her son's graduation cap, the fact that it was one of Lexi's teammates who knew the significance of the cap, meant so much to her.

With hundreds of students graduating every year, Jennie was surprised her son's cap was still in circulation, and was glad that she could take that piece of Bryce's memory home with her on Thursday.

"Sometimes you just cannot argue with a miracle," Jennie wrote on Facebook. "I had not felt as close to Bryce as I did last night. I feel immensely blessed"

Jennie said Bryce was "fearless and kindhearted," and died doing what he loved. While Bryce leaves behind his 18-year-old sister Lexi and 13-year-old Chloie Ryan Hughes, he's taught them unforgettable life lessons. He taught Chloie how to fall, literally, and Lexi how to be bold.

Jennie said Bryce was always a leader.

Bryce's graduation cap remains on Jennie's night stand. She said she doesn't know what she'll do with it just yet, but is happy to have it.

Lexi, who recently got her first tattoo, which is of her brother's name, will attend Lubbock Christian University in the fall. Jennie said Lexi's soccer skills earned her a spot on the university's soccer team and an athletic scholarship.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.