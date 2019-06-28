What can we expect downtown San Antonio to look like in the future?

SAN ANTONIO - Downtown San Antonio doesn't look the same as it did a decade ago.

In a story published Wednesday, KSAT 12 News reporter Sarah Acosta reported about the past and current construction projects that have helped the downtown area evolve over the past several years.

But what can we expect from the future?

Centro San Antonio estimates more than $2.5 billion will be invested into the greater downtown area in the next five years.

Centro CEO Matt Brown said several projects are planned for the future, including about 6,700 residential units currently being built or in the pipeline.

In the future, Centro reports there will be 18,500 new households built between 2010-2040, with about 40,000 people living in downtown. Brown said this is a trend big cities are having across the country.

"(In) prior generations, there was a fleet of the suburbs and the much larger trend is pushing back in to downtown areas," Brown said.

Growth is not limited to residential buildings.

UTSA officials said building expansion will bring in 15,000 students to downtown in the next 10 years.

The university is expanding its College of Business and adding a new School of Data Science. Another center and student housing will also be built.

La Villita Maverick Plaza is slated to get a $12 million facelift with construction scheduled to start in 2020 and completed by 2021.

San Pedro Creek will span 2.2 miles when completed. Right next to Phase 2 of the creek, the historic Alameda Theatre is getting a $5 million renovation where Texas Public Radio will move in once completed.

"The more beautiful this place is, the more attractive it becomes for that part of our industry and our community," Brown said.

Visit San Antonio said about 37 million people visit the Alamo City annually, which is an increase of 32% since 2011.

Currently there are 3,000 hotel rooms within one block of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Visit San Antonio said to expect the number of hotels in downtown to increase.

