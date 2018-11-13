What is a Slime Rodeo? Find out when it comes to SA in December!

SAN ANTONIO - Texas’ only slime convention, the Slime Rodeo, is coming Dec. 1 to San Antonio at the Austin Highway Event Center.

The first Texas slime convention took place in Dallas in July and tickets to the event sold out.

Slime Rodeo is the brain child of Jalen Chuck, a 13-year-old slime connoisseur with a respectable 52,000 Instagram followers.

Jalen started making slime in her kitchen and moved into the business side of things by selling slime on Etsy and helping create Slime Rodeo.

Thousands of Instagram users have dedicated slime accounts, and some of the “slimelebrities” will be at the convention.

There will be games, activities, demonstrations, classes, competitions, a free build-your-own slime station and more!

Tickets are $20 apiece and available for purchase here.

Children ages 3 and younger are free, and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.