What San Antonio student told investigators after critically injuring jogger

SAN ANTONIO - An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.com revealed new details surrounding the arrest of a Johnson High School senior accused of striking a jogger with her car in July.

Halle Renee Golobay, 18, was arrested Friday afternoon in school, according to Northeast ISD officials. She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bexar County sheriff's deputies said Golobay struck a jogger July 1 when she lost control of her white Nissan sedan near TPC Parkway and Waterhole Lane. The jogger suffered traumatic brain injuries and was rushed to the hospital in a chopper.

Golobay, who was hospitalized with minor injuries, spoke to investigators at North Central Baptist Hospital shortly after the crash, according to the arrest affidavit.

Golobay told deputies that she left her subdivision and was in the left lane behind a black Dodge Charger. She said the driver in the Charger "had been driving below the speed limit," so she attempted to pass it, according to the affidavit.

The teen got into the right lane and accelerated, but the Charger also began to speed up, she told investigators. After unsuccessfully merging into the left lane, Golobay told investigators she swerved back into the right lane and lost control of her vehicle.

Her car rolled over and struck the jogger.

When investigators analyzed data from Golobay's airbag control module, they determined she was traveling 74 mph, more than 30 mph above the speed limit, according to the affidavit.

Golobay posted her $25,000 bail and was released from Bexar County Jail on Friday, court records show.

