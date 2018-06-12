What to do this Father's Day weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Father’s Day is Sunday, which means there’s still time to plan something special for the dads in your life.

President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day an official holiday in 1914. It wasn’t until 1972, 58 years later, that Father’s Day became a national holiday under President Richard Nixon.

WHAT TO DO THIS WEEKEND

iFly San Antonio offers indoor skydiving for those who want a thrill but don’t do well with heights.

TopGolf is a great option and fun for the whole family. Kids can get in on the action, too, with indoor games if they aren’t into golf.

Rebecca Creek Distillery offers free tours of the facility and samples of its spirits.

Several lakes around the city will be open for fishing if dad is looking for a more relaxed weekend. Braunig Lake, Calaveras Lake, Medina Lake and Canyon Lake are all good fishing spots within a short driving distance of San Antonio.

The Alamo Beer Co. is having a Fatherfest Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food trucks, live music and activities for kids will be available. Entry is $25 for the Jazz Brunch at 10 a.m. and free after noon. This event also benefits Pints for Prostates, a campaign that raises awareness about prostate cancer.

AVOID SCAMS

Economists estimate that Americans spend an average of $1 billion each year on gifts for Father’s Day, according to History.com.

Avoid being scammed by reading reviews about products before you purchase them. The Better Business Bureau has thousands of customer reviews for a multitude of businesses on its website.

Gift cards are an easy target for scammers. Only buy gift cards directly from company websites, don’t use third-party or auction websites.

Ask for gift receipts with all purchases and pay with a credit card when shopping online. Using a credit card online will protect the consumer under the Fair Credit Billing Act.

