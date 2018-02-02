What you need to know about Segundo de Febrero

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know that today is an important day in history?

Feb. 2, 1848, marks the official end of the war between the United States and Mexico.

The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was the peace treaty signed on this day 170 years ago.

The treaty added the land that is now present-day Arizona, Colorado, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming and New Mexico to the United States. Mexico also acknowledged the Rio Grande as the southern border.

The Mexican-American War lasted for two years starting in 1846.

Segundo de Febrero is also a big day for Catholics. La candelaria, the levantada del niño, or the presentation of baby Jesus on the 40th day after his birth. The old Jewish tradition was that a baby was not taken out of the home until 40 days after birth.

Segundo de Febrero is celebrated in Colorado, Arizona and Texas.



The Centro Cultural Aztlan, at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, is the only place in San Antonio that celebrates Segundo de Febrero. They will feature the 40th Annual Segundo de Febrero Exhibit today and throughout February. It is free and open to the public.

