What you need to know before popping fireworks this year

Fireworks now on sale outside city limits

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Fourth of July is only days away, and here's a reminder what you can and can't do when it comes to popping fireworks. 

  • You are not allowed to pop fireworks within city limits.
  • You are not allowed to transport fireworks inside city limits.
  • Keep water or an extinguisher nearby to extinguish any possible flames.
  • Only set them off outdoors.
  • Follow instructions.
  • Don't drink and set off fireworks.
  • Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children.
  • Never re‐light a “dud” firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly.
  • Never throw or point fireworks at other people.
  • Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
  • Do not shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Right now in Bexar County there is only a burn ban in effect on outdoor burning in unincorporated Bexar County. 

There is a fireworks hotline to report illegal or unsafe use of fireworks. The number to call is (210) 335-FIRE (3473). If an actual medical or fire emergency results from fireworks however, residents should instead call 911.

