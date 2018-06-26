What you need to know before popping fireworks this year

SAN ANTONIO - Fourth of July is only days away, and here's a reminder what you can and can't do when it comes to popping fireworks.
- You are not allowed to pop fireworks within city limits.
- You are not allowed to transport fireworks inside city limits.
- Keep water or an extinguisher nearby to extinguish any possible flames.
- Only set them off outdoors.
- Follow instructions.
- Don't drink and set off fireworks.
- Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children.
- Never re‐light a “dud” firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly.
- Never throw or point fireworks at other people.
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
- Do not shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
Right now in Bexar County there is only a burn ban in effect on outdoor burning in unincorporated Bexar County.
There is a fireworks hotline to report illegal or unsafe use of fireworks. The number to call is (210) 335-FIRE (3473). If an actual medical or fire emergency results from fireworks however, residents should instead call 911.
