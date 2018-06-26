What you need to know before popping fireworks this year

SAN ANTONIO - Fourth of July is only days away, and here's a reminder what you can and can't do when it comes to popping fireworks.

You are not allowed to pop fireworks within city limits.

You are not allowed to transport fireworks inside city limits.

Keep water or an extinguisher nearby to extinguish any possible flames.

Only set them off outdoors.

Follow instructions.

Don't drink and set off fireworks.

Have an adult present and never give fireworks to children.

Never re‐light a “dud” firework. If a firework does not work properly, wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it properly.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Do not shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

Right now in Bexar County there is only a burn ban in effect on outdoor burning in unincorporated Bexar County.

There is a fireworks hotline to report illegal or unsafe use of fireworks. The number to call is (210) 335-FIRE (3473). If an actual medical or fire emergency results from fireworks however, residents should instead call 911.

