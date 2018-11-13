What you should know about scooters and insurance policies

SAN ANTONIO - You may want to think twice before hopping on an electric scooter. The Texas Department of Insurance says many home and auto policies won't cover damage caused by dockless vehicles.

Here's what you need to know:

Your health insurance will likely cover any injuries if you're involved in a scooter accident, but don't count on it covering anyone you hurt in the process.

The Texas Department of Insurance said most scooter rental agreements make it clear you're assuming all liability. That means if you run over someone, your home or auto insurance probably won't cover any accidents on dockless scooters.

Thinking about letting someone on that scooter with you? That could complicate things for you. TDI said most scooter rental agreements won't allow minors to ride and only allow one person to ride at a time.

There may be changes on the horizon. If the scooter craze continues, insurance companies may start to offer coverage for dockless vehicles. TDI said some cities are talking about ways to require scooter rental companies to provide coverage for users.

The bottom line: If you have any questions about coverage, reach out to your insurance provider. Better to be safe than sorry.

