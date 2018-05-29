Whataburger bacon at H-E-B? Yep, it's happening.

Texans love Whataburger and bacon. Now you can buy Whataburger bacon to cook in your home at another iconic South Texas establishment: H-E-B.

You can already find Whataburger brand items like spicy ketchup, mustard, buffalo sauce or salsa on H-E-B shelves. You can even get Whataburger brand pancake mix. And now, you can get Whataburger bacon to go with it.

Starting this week, H-E-B stores are selling Whataburger's Hickory Smoked Bacon.

“Whether fans are topping mac and cheese or adding crumbles to baked potatoes, we’re proud to introduce Whataburger’s Hickory Smoked Bacon and make it easier than ever for fans to cook up their favorites from home,” said Whataburger Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel.

