Whataburger 'belongs to Chicago' shirt now on sale online

SAN ANTONIO - A clothing and design company based in the Midwest is capitalizing on and mocking Texans for flipping out about Whataburger's sale to Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners.
RAYGUN, an Iowa-based company known for selling merchandise that shows pride in its region, released a new shirt that is salt on Texans' wounds.
A recent Instagram post reads:
"Now that Whataburger belongs to Chicago, we celebrate with a shirt (online now, in Chicago tomorrow)"
The shirt has the familar Whataburger "W" logo and colors on it and reads:
"Chicago's most famous Texas hamburger chain! (As of June 2019)"
The shirt is being sold online or at RAYGUN stores for $23.
