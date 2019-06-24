News

Whataburger 'belongs to Chicago' shirt now on sale online

Midwest company mocks Texans' loss

By Camelia Juarez - News Intern

SAN ANTONIO - A clothing and design company based in the Midwest is capitalizing on and mocking Texans for flipping out about Whataburger's sale to Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners. 

RAYGUN, an Iowa-based company known for selling merchandise that shows pride in its region, released a new shirt that is salt on Texans' wounds. 

More News Headlines

A recent Instagram post reads:

"Now that Whataburger belongs to Chicago, we celebrate with a shirt (online now, in Chicago tomorrow)"

The shirt has the familar Whataburger "W" logo and colors on it and reads:

"Chicago's most famous Texas hamburger chain! (As of June 2019)"

The shirt is being sold online or at RAYGUN stores for $23.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

now that Whataburger belongs to Chicago, we celebrate with a shirt (online now, in Chicago tomorrow) #raygun

A post shared by RAYGUN (@raygunshirts) on

 

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.